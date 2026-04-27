Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink Opening Statement

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink delivers opening remarks during a hearing on the Department of the Air Force’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1004633
|Filename:
|DOD_111666918
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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