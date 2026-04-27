MOMC Story Time with Sgt. Maj., MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004580" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, Sgt. Maj. of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, volunteers to read books to children as part of the base library's Month of the Military Child recognition program on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 15, 2026. The Month of the Military Child is observed in April to honor the contributions of military children while recognizing the unique challenges faced by military families. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)