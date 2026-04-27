Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, Sgt. Maj. of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, volunteers to read books to children as part of the base library's Month of the Military Child recognition program on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 15, 2026. The Month of the Military Child is observed in April to honor the contributions of military children while recognizing the unique challenges faced by military families. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004580
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-MD461-1155
|PIN:
|041526
|Filename:
|DOD_111666370
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Story Time with Sgt. Maj., MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.