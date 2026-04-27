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    MOMC Story Time with Sgt. Maj., MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll)

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, Sgt. Maj. of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, volunteers to read books to children as part of the base library's Month of the Military Child recognition program on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 15, 2026. The Month of the Military Child is observed in April to honor the contributions of military children while recognizing the unique challenges faced by military families. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 02:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004580
    VIRIN: 260415-N-MD461-1155
    PIN: 041526
    Filename: DOD_111666370
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, MOMC Story Time with Sgt. Maj., MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    library
    Sgt. Maj.
    AFN Iwakuni
    Story time
    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)
    MCAS Iwakuni

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