MCAS Futenma hosts the 3rd Quarter Chef of the Quarter Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Food Service Specialists from Marine Corps Installations Pacific compete in the Chef of the Quarter 2026 Competition at Camp Futenma, April 17,2026. The Chef of the Quarter Competition is held every quarter to identify and reward outstanding food service performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaylinn Martinez.)



This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock