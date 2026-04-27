U.S. Marine Corps Food Service Specialists from Marine Corps Installations Pacific compete in the Chef of the Quarter 2026 Competition at Camp Futenma, April 17,2026. The Chef of the Quarter Competition is held every quarter to identify and reward outstanding food service performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaylinn Martinez.)
This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 22:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004529
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-CR181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111665860
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Futenma hosts the 3rd Quarter Chef of the Quarter Competition, by Kaylinn Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.