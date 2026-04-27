(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Futenma hosts the 3rd Quarter Chef of the Quarter Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Video by Kaylinn Martinez 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Food Service Specialists from Marine Corps Installations Pacific compete in the Chef of the Quarter 2026 Competition at Camp Futenma, April 17,2026. The Chef of the Quarter Competition is held every quarter to identify and reward outstanding food service performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaylinn Martinez.)

    This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 22:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004529
    VIRIN: 260417-M-CR181-1002
    Filename: DOD_111665860
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Futenma hosts the 3rd Quarter Chef of the Quarter Competition, by Kaylinn Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, Chef of the Quarter, MCAS, Futenma, Japan, Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video