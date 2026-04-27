Freedom 250

Released
Capt. Grant Hoel
COMMSTRAT Officer
Marine Corps Installations Pacific
DSN: 315-645-9164
grant.g.hoel.mil@usmc.mil
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 22:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004525
|VIRIN:
|260424-M-YS688-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111665845
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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