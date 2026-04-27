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    Freedom 250

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Miclo Rud 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Released
    Capt. Grant Hoel
    COMMSTRAT Officer
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    DSN: 315-645-9164
    grant.g.hoel.mil@usmc.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 22:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004525
    VIRIN: 260424-M-YS688-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111665845
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom 250, by LCpl Miclo Rud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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