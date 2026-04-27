Sea States Episode Five

Norfolk, Va. (Mar. 26, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The episode recognized the Navy Chief's birthday and highlighted the roles and responsibilities of MSC's U.S. Navy Sailors. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004487
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-TF680-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111665108
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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