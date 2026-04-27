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    Sea States Episode Five

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (Mar. 26, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The episode recognized the Navy Chief's birthday and highlighted the roles and responsibilities of MSC's U.S. Navy Sailors. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004487
    VIRIN: 260429-N-TF680-1002
    Filename: DOD_111665108
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea States Episode Five, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MSC
    We Deliver
    Sea States

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