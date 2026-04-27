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    U.S. & ROKAF fuel F-16s during Freedom Flag 26-1

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    Seventh Air Force

    Republic of Korea air force airmen and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron perform quality control for air refueling operations during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 21, 2026. 31 CABS integrated U.S. and ROK elements into a cohesive force, enhancing interoperability, trust, and shared operational understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 03:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004383
    VIRIN: 260421-F-JD534-1001
    Filename: DOD_111663458
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, U.S. & ROKAF fuel F-16s during Freedom Flag 26-1, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ROKAF
    7 AF
    Flag
    31 ATF
    Freedom Flag 26-1
    FF 26-1

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