Republic of Korea air force airmen and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron perform quality control for air refueling operations during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 21, 2026. 31 CABS integrated U.S. and ROK elements into a cohesive force, enhancing interoperability, trust, and shared operational understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 03:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004383
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-JD534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111663458
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. & ROKAF fuel F-16s during Freedom Flag 26-1, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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