Wolf takes to the skies during FF 26-1

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, takes flight in a U. S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. The 8 FW commander departed from Gwangju AB following an immersion tour of 8th Material Maintenance Squadron operations. 8 MMS is a USAF unit within the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, providing comprehensive maintenance and support for F‑16 Fighting Falcons across several co-located operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 03:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004379
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-JD534-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111663409
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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