Wolf takes to the skies during FF 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004379" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, takes flight in a U. S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. The 8 FW commander departed from Gwangju AB following an immersion tour of 8th Material Maintenance Squadron operations. 8 MMS is a USAF unit within the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, providing comprehensive maintenance and support for F‑16 Fighting Falcons across several co-located operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)