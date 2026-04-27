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    Wolf takes to the skies during FF 26-1

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, takes flight in a U. S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. The 8 FW commander departed from Gwangju AB following an immersion tour of 8th Material Maintenance Squadron operations. 8 MMS is a USAF unit within the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, providing comprehensive maintenance and support for F‑16 Fighting Falcons across several co-located operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 03:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004379
    VIRIN: 260421-F-JD534-1002
    Filename: DOD_111663409
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf takes to the skies during FF 26-1, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Gwangju Air Base
    7 AF
    Freedom Flag 26-1
    FF26-1

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