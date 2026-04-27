US Coast Guard Demonstrate Advanced Culinary Techniques

CoastGuardsmen Chief Petty Officer Mark Denton and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Ames prepare a sample meal while teaching advanced culinary techniques during the 79th Theater Support Command’s second annual Culinarian of the Year competition at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 23, 2026. (US Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004355
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-IA193-5007
|Filename:
|DOD_111662985
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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