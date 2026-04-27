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    US Coast Guard Demonstrate Advanced Culinary Techniques

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    LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Capt. Marcelo Marta 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CoastGuardsmen Chief Petty Officer Mark Denton and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Ames prepare a sample meal while teaching advanced culinary techniques during the 79th Theater Support Command’s second annual Culinarian of the Year competition at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 23, 2026. (US Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004355
    VIRIN: 260423-A-IA193-5007
    Filename: DOD_111662985
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, US

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    This work, US Coast Guard Demonstrate Advanced Culinary Techniques, by CPT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cooking
    Culinary Specialist
    302nd MPAD
    79th TSC
    United States Coast Guard

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