The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of April 27-May 1, 2026, includes the Armed Services Medical Examiner System’s support of the Artemis II mission, a new traumatic brain injury field assessment program, and future military physicians undergo medical evacuation training.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1004345
|VIRIN:
|260428-O-TR188-2911
|Filename:
|DOD_111662873
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - April 30, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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