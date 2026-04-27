Army Reserve Marks 118th Birthday at Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers gathered at Independence Hall and the Betsy Ross House on April 23, 2026, to commemorate the 118th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve.



Established on April 23, 1908, the Army Reserve has served as a vital component of the nation’s defense for more than a century. The visit honored that legacy against two of the most recognized landmarks in American history.