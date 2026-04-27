Army Reserve Marks 118th Birthday at Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers gathered at Independence Hall and the Betsy Ross House on April 23, 2026, to commemorate the 118th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve.
Established on April 23, 1908, the Army Reserve has served as a vital component of the nation’s defense for more than a century. The visit honored that legacy against two of the most recognized landmarks in American history.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 13:49
|Story ID:
|563792
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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