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    Army Reserve Marks 118th Birthday at Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Story by Capt. David Reyes 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers gathered at Independence Hall and the Betsy Ross House on April 23, 2026, to commemorate the 118th birthday of the U.S. Army Reserve.

    Established on April 23, 1908, the Army Reserve has served as a vital component of the nation’s defense for more than a century. The visit honored that legacy against two of the most recognized landmarks in American history.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 13:49
    Story ID: 563792
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve Marks 118th Birthday at Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House, by CPT David Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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