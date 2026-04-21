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    2026 Armed Forces Esports Day 1

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    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Troy Darling 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Day one highlights of the 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship held at the LocalHost in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from April 24-25.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004019
    VIRIN: 260424-D-IF168-1001
    PIN: 26042401
    Filename: DOD_111655577
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Armed Forces Esports Day 1, by Troy Darling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2026, Armed Forces, Esports, Championship

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