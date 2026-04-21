2026 Armed Forces Esports Day 1

Day one highlights of the 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship held at the LocalHost in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from April 24-25.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 08:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004019
|VIRIN:
|260424-D-IF168-1001
|PIN:
|26042401
|Filename:
|DOD_111655577
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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