Obangame Express 2026 participants execute VBSS training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003964" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Exercise Obangame Express (OE) 2026 participants practice close quarters battle and tactical combat casualty care techniques during visit, board, search and seizure training at La Base Militaire de Bel Air, Senegal. OE26 is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)