Obangame Express 2026 participants execute VBSS training

Exercise Obangame Express (OE) 2026 participants practice close quarters battle and tactical combat casualty care techniques during visit, board, search and seizure training at La Base Militaire de Bel Air, Senegal. OE26 is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003964
|VIRIN:
|260419-M-FO238-3147
|Filename:
|DOD_111654925
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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