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    Obangame Express 2026 participants execute VBSS training

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    SENEGAL

    04.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Exercise Obangame Express (OE) 2026 participants practice close quarters battle and tactical combat casualty care techniques during visit, board, search and seizure training at La Base Militaire de Bel Air, Senegal. OE26 is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003964
    VIRIN: 260419-M-FO238-3147
    Filename: DOD_111654925
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Obangame Express 2026 participants execute VBSS training, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OE26
    Obangame Express 2026

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