Obangame Express 2026 Close Quarters Battle Training

Subject matter experts from the U.S. Coast Guard and Netherlands Marine Corps demonstrate close quarters battle techniques to exercise Obangame Express (OE) 2026 participants at La Base Militaire de Bel Air, Senegal, April 16, 2026. OE26 is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003930
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-FO238-1616
|Filename:
|DOD_111654294
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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