2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship Preview

The 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship at Localhost in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, April 23, 2026. Service members competed in organized esports competition playing Marvel Rivals for championship honors while representing their respective services. Armed Forces Sports brings together service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force to compete at the national level. Armed Forces Sports promotes physical fitness, cognitive readiness, teamwork, and competitive opportunities for military members while supporting recruitment and retention efforts and strengthening partnerships through emerging sports platforms. (DoW video by Mr. Troy Darling)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 10:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003885
|VIRIN:
|260423-D-IF168-1001
|PIN:
|26042301
|Filename:
|DOD_111653390
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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