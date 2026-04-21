2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship Preview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship at Localhost in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, April 23, 2026. Service members competed in organized esports competition playing Marvel Rivals for championship honors while representing their respective services. Armed Forces Sports brings together service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force to compete at the national level. Armed Forces Sports promotes physical fitness, cognitive readiness, teamwork, and competitive opportunities for military members while supporting recruitment and retention efforts and strengthening partnerships through emerging sports platforms. (DoW video by Mr. Troy Darling)