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    2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship Preview

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    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Troy Darling 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    The 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship at Localhost in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, April 23, 2026. Service members competed in organized esports competition playing Marvel Rivals for championship honors while representing their respective services. Armed Forces Sports brings together service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force to compete at the national level. Armed Forces Sports promotes physical fitness, cognitive readiness, teamwork, and competitive opportunities for military members while supporting recruitment and retention efforts and strengthening partnerships through emerging sports platforms. (DoW video by Mr. Troy Darling)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003885
    VIRIN: 260423-D-IF168-1001
    PIN: 26042301
    Filename: DOD_111653390
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, 2026 Armed Forces Esports Championship Preview, by Troy Darling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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