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    Senior Airman Bryan Bell Memorial

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    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Family members of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Bell, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, share stories and memories of his life before he was killed in action, Jan. 5, 2012, while serving in Afghanistan. His legacy continues to be honored through the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and through annual community remembrance events, including the Bryan Bell Memorial 5K. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003882
    VIRIN: 260423-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_111653265
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Airman Bryan Bell Memorial, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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