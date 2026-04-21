Senior Airman Bryan Bell Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Family members of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Bell, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, share stories and memories of his life before he was killed in action, Jan. 5, 2012, while serving in Afghanistan. His legacy continues to be honored through the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and through annual community remembrance events, including the Bryan Bell Memorial 5K. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)