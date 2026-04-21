Senior Airman Bryan Bell Memorial

Family members of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Bell, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, share stories and memories of his life before he was killed in action, Jan. 5, 2012, while serving in Afghanistan. His legacy continues to be honored through the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and through annual community remembrance events, including the Bryan Bell Memorial 5K. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003882
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-YA257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111653265
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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