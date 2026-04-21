SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik, a former SkillBridge Program intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer – Far East District studied road surveillance and traffic-related systems in the U.S. prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army as a 11B or an Infantry Man. Paik’s ambition is to build road systems in low- and middle-income countries to improve their infrastructures. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)