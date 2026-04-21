CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik, a former SkillBridge Program intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer – Far East District studied road surveillance and traffic-related systems in the U.S. prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army as a 11B or an Infantry Man. Paik’s ambition is to build road systems in low- and middle-income countries to improve their infrastructures. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003787
|VIRIN:
|260209-D-CQ138-6427
|PIN:
|260210F
|Filename:
|DOD_111652259
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik
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