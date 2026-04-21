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    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik

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    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2026

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik, a former SkillBridge Program intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer – Far East District studied road surveillance and traffic-related systems in the U.S. prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army as a 11B or an Infantry Man. Paik’s ambition is to build road systems in low- and middle-income countries to improve their infrastructures. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003787
    VIRIN: 260209-D-CQ138-6427
    PIN: 260210F
    Filename: DOD_111652259
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

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    This work, SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Staff Sgt. Kidam Paik

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