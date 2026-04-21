The Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team creatively designed and made the 118th Army Reserve Birthday cake in Philadelphia. While borrowing the galley from the Coast Guard Facility, these Soldiers share the significance of each cake layer, demonstrate their culinary craftsmanship, and mentor each other throughout the process.
The first layer of the cake resembles the first American Flag. The second layer features the beautiful scenery in the United States. The third layer resembles the White House, and at the top, an edible sculpture of Betsy Ross, as she sews the first American flag.
Happy birthday Army Reserve!
U.S. Army Reserve video directed by Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003777
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-KJ871-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652025
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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