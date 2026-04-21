(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    118th Army Reserve Birthday Cake

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Capt. Timothy Yao 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team creatively designed and made the 118th Army Reserve Birthday cake in Philadelphia. While borrowing the galley from the Coast Guard Facility, these Soldiers share the significance of each cake layer, demonstrate their culinary craftsmanship, and mentor each other throughout the process.

    The first layer of the cake resembles the first American Flag. The second layer features the beautiful scenery in the United States. The third layer resembles the White House, and at the top, an edible sculpture of Betsy Ross, as she sews the first American flag.

    Happy birthday Army Reserve!

    U.S. Army Reserve video directed by Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003777
    VIRIN: 260423-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652025
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th Army Reserve Birthday Cake, by CPT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    92g
    army reserve birthday
    Culinary Arts Team
    tim yao
    army reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video