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    Future Culinary Specialist S. Jacobs

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    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Capt. Timothy Yao 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Future Army Soldier Syncere Jacobs, spends the afternoon shadowing with the Army Reserve Culinary Arts team as they prepare for the 118th Army Reserve Birthday in Philadelphia. To Jacobs, it was a great opportunity to learn what the 92G Military Occupational Specialty "Culinary Specialist" does before he ships to Army Basic Training.

    Video By Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003773
    VIRIN: 260422-A-KJ871-1002
    Filename: DOD_111651970
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Future Culinary Specialist S. Jacobs, by CPT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    culinary specialist
    92G
    future soldier
    army reserve culinary arts team
    army reserve

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