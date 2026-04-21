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    Arlington National Cemetery Spring B-Roll Package 2026

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    2026 Spring B-Roll at the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery
    (No Logos or Music)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003762
    VIRIN: 260406-A-ET384-6174
    Filename: DOD_111651754
    Length: 00:08:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington National Cemetery Spring B-Roll Package 2026, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Flowers
    Arlington National Cemetery
    spring
    blossoms
    ANC
    2026

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