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    Connecticut Air National Guard supports joint airborne training with 160th Special Operations

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    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air National Guard members assigned to the 103d Airlift Wing conducted Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training with U.S. Army paratroopers from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 24–26, 2026. The 103d executed multiple heavy equipment and personnel airdrops, reinforcing precision delivery capabilities and joint mission execution. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003722
    VIRIN: 260427-Z-IR489-1086
    Filename: DOD_111651351
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US

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    This work, Connecticut Air National Guard supports joint airborne training with 160th Special Operations, by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Connecticut Air National Guard supports joint airborne training with 160th Special Operations

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    Connecticut Air National Guard
    Flying Yankees
    160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment
    103d Airlift Wing
    Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training
    Air National Guard

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