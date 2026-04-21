U.S. Air National Guard members assigned to the 103d Airlift Wing conducted Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training with U.S. Army paratroopers from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 24–26, 2026. The 103d executed multiple heavy equipment and personnel airdrops, reinforcing precision delivery capabilities and joint mission execution. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian.)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003722
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-IR489-1086
|Filename:
|DOD_111651351
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Air National Guard supports joint airborne training with 160th Special Operations, by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut Air National Guard supports joint airborne training with 160th Special Operations
No keywords found.