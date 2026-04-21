Connecticut Air National Guard supports joint airborne training with 160th Special Operations

EAST GRANBY, Conn. – Airmen from the 103d Airlift Wing in the Connecticut Air National Guard collaborated with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to conduct Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tacoma, Washington from 24-26 March, 2026. The airmen, a combination of aircrew from the 118th Airlift Squadron and 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, flew a C-130 Hercules to Joint Base Lewis McChord to provide transport to soldiers to designated drop zones throughout the week. The exercise also included heavy equipment and container delivery system cargo drops that provided training for loadmasters and pilots.

JA/ATTs are a support function regularly conducted by the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and the 103d supports multiple JA/ATT exercises each year. This trip was notable in that it was the first time in recent history that the CTANG has travelled to Washington state for a JA/ATT, and it provided the opportunity to team up with top-tier special operators. The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the ‘Night Stalkers,’ is an elite Army aviation unit recognized for supporting high-profile special operations missions around the globe.

Besides dropping cargo, JA/ATTs help paratroopers maintain readiness with jump qualifications, and joint partners such as the 103d provide the critical airlift for ensuring drops happen accurately. JA/ATTs are about more than keeping paratroopers qualified - they are also essential for precise airdrop capability and joint readiness in contested environments.

With different service components working together frequently in deployed locations, it is essential that airmen and soldiers are on the same page. When every second counts, JA/ATT exercises are one of the things that streamline the mission.

“Every successful airdrop represents dozens of systems and teams working in sync,” said Col. Robert Krueger, commander of the 103d Operations Group. “That muscle memory and synchronization is built here.”

The comprehensive effort at Joint Base Lewis-McChord by the 103d Airlift Wing reflects the Connecticut Air National Guard’s operational readiness and ability to integrate seamlessly with joint partners. Following recent deployments around the world last year, the 103d continues to strengthen its readiness through joint training exercises like JA/ATTs.

The 103d Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, is based at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut. The 103d provides trained, equipped, and mission-ready Airmen to support federal and state requirements, including tactical airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and domestic operations—anywhere, anytime.