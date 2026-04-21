International Naval Review 250 Promo Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003550" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Chief Mass Communication Specialist Scott Wichmann speaks about International Naval Review 250 (INR 250). The International Naval Review 250 is the pinnacle event of America’s 250th birthday celebration, INR 250, hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, will gather ships, aircraft, and personnel from over 130 invited navies and coast guards. This historic gathering will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe alongside key maritime partners, including merchant marine, USCG, Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA amongst others. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Sheppard)