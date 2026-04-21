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    International Naval Review 250 Promo Reel

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK, N.Y. - Chief Mass Communication Specialist Scott Wichmann speaks about International Naval Review 250 (INR 250). The International Naval Review 250 is the pinnacle event of America’s 250th birthday celebration, INR 250, hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, will gather ships, aircraft, and personnel from over 130 invited navies and coast guards. This historic gathering will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe alongside key maritime partners, including merchant marine, USCG, Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA amongst others. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Sheppard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003546
    VIRIN: 260417-N-PW494-1001
    Filename: DOD_111648584
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, International Naval Review 250 Promo Reel, by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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