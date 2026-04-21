With the pop-up of popular e-scooter rental apps, e-scooter usage has gone up significantly and so have e-scooter injuries for the nation. This video made in Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro promotes e-scooter safety. The Naval Safety Command enables the Navy's ability to identify, communicate and account for risk through assessments, investigations and Navy-wide policy development. Royalty free assets courtesy of Pexels. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003511
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-OL632-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111647892
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E-Scooter Safety, by PO2 Felix Castillo Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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