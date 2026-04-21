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    E-Scooter Safety

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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes 

    Naval Safety Command

    With the pop-up of popular e-scooter rental apps, e-scooter usage has gone up significantly and so have e-scooter injuries for the nation. This video made in Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro promotes e-scooter safety. The Naval Safety Command enables the Navy's ability to identify, communicate and account for risk through assessments, investigations and Navy-wide policy development. Royalty free assets courtesy of Pexels. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003511
    VIRIN: 260422-N-OL632-1001
    Filename: DOD_111647892
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-Scooter Safety, by PO2 Felix Castillo Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    E-Scooter

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