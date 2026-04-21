video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003511" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With the pop-up of popular e-scooter rental apps, e-scooter usage has gone up significantly and so have e-scooter injuries for the nation. This video made in Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro promotes e-scooter safety. The Naval Safety Command enables the Navy's ability to identify, communicate and account for risk through assessments, investigations and Navy-wide policy development. Royalty free assets courtesy of Pexels. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)