MCAS Futenma hosts the 3rd Quarter Chef of the Quarter Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Food Service Specialists from Marine Corps Installations Pacific compete in the Chef of the Quarter 2026 Competition at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma , April 17,2026. The Chef of the Quarter Competition is held every quarter to identify and reward outstanding food service performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaylinn Martinez.)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 02:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003440
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-CR181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111646217
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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