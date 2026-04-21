TSgt Jasmine Clark - Mariners at Bat

Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Clark, 20th Force Support Squadron Readiness non-commissioned officer in charge, announces batters JP Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, and Leo Rivas of the Seattle Mariners for their Salute to the Armed Forces Night.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1003356
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-DV125-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111644596
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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