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    TSgt Jasmine Clark - Mariners

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    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen  

    20th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Clark, 20th Force Support Squadron readiness non-commissioned officer in charge, shouts out the Seattle Mariners for their Salute to the Armed Forces Night.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1003355
    VIRIN: 260421-F-DV125-1001
    Filename: DOD_111644592
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, TSgt Jasmine Clark - Mariners, by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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