PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – In a significant leap forward for battlefield technology, U.S. Army Infantry Drone Operators have successfully tested a new warhead designed to be delivered by an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
The live-fire demonstration of the Bunker Rupture and Kinetic Explosive Round (BRAKER), which took place at a Redstone Arsenal in Alabama on March 26, comes only weeks after the initial design and rapid prototyping of the system, showcasing the Army's accelerated approach to innovation in the face of evolving threats.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003352
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-GY890-1002
|PIN:
|100498
|Filename:
|DOD_111644554
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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BRAKER breakthrough: New air-delivered bunker busting warhead tests successfully
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