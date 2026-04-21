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    BRAKER breakthrough: New air-delivered bunker busting warhead tests successfully

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    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – In a significant leap forward for battlefield technology, U.S. Army Infantry Drone Operators have successfully tested a new warhead designed to be delivered by an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
    The live-fire demonstration of the Bunker Rupture and Kinetic Explosive Round (BRAKER), which took place at a Redstone Arsenal in Alabama on March 26, comes only weeks after the initial design and rapid prototyping of the system, showcasing the Army's accelerated approach to innovation in the face of evolving threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003350
    VIRIN: 260326-A-GY890-1001
    PIN: 100404
    Filename: DOD_111644519
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, BRAKER breakthrough: New air-delivered bunker busting warhead tests successfully, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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