Best Drone Warfighter Competition 2026

A video showcasing the U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Feb. 18 to 20, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers are competing for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Perry)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003336
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-RM418-9621
|Filename:
|DOD_111644364
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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