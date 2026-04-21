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    Best Drone Warfighter Competition 2026

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    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandon Perry 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    A video showcasing the U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Feb. 18 to 20, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers are competing for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003336
    VIRIN: 260219-A-RM418-9621
    Filename: DOD_111644364
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Best Drone Warfighter Competition 2026, by SPC Brandon Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    warfighter
    drone
    Innovatation
    lethatlity
    competition
    Readiness & Training

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