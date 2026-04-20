Balikatan 2026: 317th AW conducts MEO, arrives in Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003224" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and 7th Bomb Wing conduct a C-130J Super Hercules Maximum Endurance Operation from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to Clark Air Base, Philippines, en route to Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 15-17, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)