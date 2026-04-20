(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW conducts MEO, arrives in Philippines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and 7th Bomb Wing conduct a C-130J Super Hercules Maximum Endurance Operation from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to Clark Air Base, Philippines, en route to Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 15-17, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003224
    VIRIN: 260415-F-BO786-2001
    Filename: DOD_111643034
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW conducts MEO, arrives in Philippines, by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW conducts MEO, arrives in Philippines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video