U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and 7th Bomb Wing conduct a C-130J Super Hercules Maximum Endurance Operation from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to Clark Air Base, Philippines, en route to Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 15-17, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 23:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003224
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-BO786-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111643034
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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Balikatan 2026: 317th AW conducts MEO, arrives in Philippines
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