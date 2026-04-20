Balikatan 2026: 317th AW conducts MEO, arrives in Philippines

Photo By Senior Airman Jade Caldwell | From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Madeleine Knapp, 1st Lt. Dallion Richards and Capt. John Toohey, all 40th Airlift Squadron pilots, monitor flight controls aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a Maximum Endurance Operation in support of Exercise Balikatan over the Philippines near Clark Air Base, April. 17, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell) see less | View Image Page

CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines – The 317th Airlift Wing arrived at Clark Air Base, Philippines, to provide critical tactical airlift capabilities following the successful execution of Maximum Endurance Operations, in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 17.

This year’s iteration of the longstanding annual exercise coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty. Designed to strengthen the ironclad alliance and improve combined capabilities, the exercise features more than 17,000 personnel from the Philippines, United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand.

To reach the Philippine archipelago, three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron conducted MEOs to Clark Air Base. By utilizing rotating aircrews and limited fuel stops, these operations significantly reduced transit time and extended the wing’s operational reach, enabling rapid response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region.

Operating from Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites, the 317th AW is delivering personnel, equipment and fuel to austere locations throughout the region. During the exercise, the wing is employing C-130Js equipped with external fuel tanks to facilitate Specialized Fueling Operations, rapid infiltration, and long-range fire support.

“We’re going out to the northern Philippines, to fly into these islands with U.S. Marines and Soldiers while offloading fuel,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th AW commander. “Our capabilities ensure the Joint Force, along with our allies and partners, can sustain operations without relying solely on maritime logistics.” Diehl further noted the efficiency of these operations, stating, “It used to take days to get fuel to northern islands in the Philippines,” said Diehl. “Our Airmen have reduced that timeline to less than an hour.”

The exercise also highlights a specialized “lift and strike” partnership with the 7th Bomb Wing from Dyess Air Force Base. Integrated into these operations are recent graduates of the 317th AW’s Lethal Expeditionary Airman Development course, a program designed to prepare noncommissioned officers for decentralized operations in contested environments.

This training enables Mission-Ready Airmen to support Agile Combat Employment concepts with a reduced footprint. “Our Airmen prove that not only can the 317th AW deliver assets to some of the most remote landing zones, but that we can do so with NCOs leading and operating at the highest level,” said Diehl. These combined efforts directly support the maintenance of high-level military readiness required to respond to potential crises or contingencies.

Chief Master Sgt. Martin Castillo, 317th AW command chief, emphasized that the wing is focused on executing these operations at scale to strengthen regional deterrence. “A free and open Indo-Pacific remains the objective,” said Castillo. “This is the 317th AW’s third iteration of Exercise Balikatan, and each iteration increases the speed, precision and confidence our Airmen bring to the mission.”

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen the alliance, improve combined capabilities and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security and stability.