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    Why did you join Navy Medicine?

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    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, highlights how she went from a civilian academic medical center to join the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and is one of the first in her family to serve in the military. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 16:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003167
    VIRIN: 260406-N-NX118-3536
    Filename: DOD_111641781
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

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    This work, Why did you join Navy Medicine?, by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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