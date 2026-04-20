Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, highlights how she went from a civilian academic medical center to join the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and is one of the first in her family to serve in the military. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003167
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-NX118-3536
|Filename:
|DOD_111641781
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why did you join Navy Medicine?, by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.