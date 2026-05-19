Bishop Devitt High School alum returns home for Harrisburg Navy Week

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose | 260513-N-IX644-1078 (May 13, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has her hands blessed by Capt. William Hlavin, the Navy Medicine Enterprise chaplain, during a celebration for the 118th birthday of the Navy Medicine Nurse Corps at the Defense Health Headquarters, May 13. The Blessing of the Hands is a tradition held during National Nurses Week to honor the compassionate care provided by medical professionals. The ceremony symbolizes the vital importance of the human touch in healing and offers a moment of spiritual renewal for those supporting the DoW medical mission. Established on May 13, 1908, the Navy Nurse Corps has a rich legacy of providing exceptional, compassionate care to Sailors, Marines, and their families around the globe, ensuring the health and readiness of the force in both peacetime and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Alainna Crotty a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.

Crotty graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 2007

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Harrisburg.

“Growing up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, taught me that our greatest collective strength lies in our differences,” Crotty said. “The city instilled in me a deep loyalty to my community, a drive for public service, and a commitment to embracing diversity – values that remain at the core of everything I do.”

Crotty joined the Navy 14.5 years ago. Today, Crotty serves as a Nurse Corps officer.

“Joining the Navy offered the perfect convergence of everything I was looking for in life,” explained Crotty.“It provided a true sense of adventure and the chance to travel, but more importantly, it allowed me to channel my patriotism into meaningful action. It is a privilege to dedicate myself to a mission and a community that is far larger than myself.”

According to Navy officials, Navy Medicine ensures the health and readiness of the naval force to support global operations. This mission is executed globally by six specialized Corps – Medical, Dental, Medical Service, Nurse, Hospital, and Civilian – serving across the full spectrum of competition, crisis, and conflict.

Crotty has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“When I reflect on my naval career, two achievements stand out above all others. The first has been the profound privilege of mentoring my subordinates and helping them earn their promotions; there is no greater reward as a leader than seeing your team succeed,” described Crotty. “Operationally, gaining real-world experience during my deployment, and later enduring the process to earn my Fleet Marine Force (FMF) qualification, were defining experiences that solidified my dedication to the mission.”

Crotty serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“To me, serving in the Navy means a dedicated commitment to the people beside me and the family waiting at home. It means providing the highest level of care for our warfighters and doing everything in my power to ensure every one of them returns home safely,” reflected Crotty. “Ultimately, I serve to secure a future where my children can grow up in a nation that remains free and strong.”

Crotty is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I owe a profound thank you to my husband and children for being my grounding force and my ultimate why,” concluded Crotty. “I am equally grateful to my parents and sisters. Their unwavering support since the day I first raised my right hand has meant everything to me, and I share every milestone of my career with all of them.”

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