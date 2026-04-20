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    The Stack House Bistro Opens on Fort Carson

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The Stack House Bistro officially opened its doors on April 15, 2026, to serve the Fort Carson community as part of the Army’s Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) initiative to improve the Soldier dining experience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003154
    VIRIN: 260416-O-UR003-2271
    Filename: DOD_111641559
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, The Stack House Bistro Opens on Fort Carson, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Carson
    CSDV

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