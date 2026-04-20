The Stack House Bistro officially opened its doors on April 15, 2026, to serve the Fort Carson community as part of the Army’s Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) initiative to improve the Soldier dining experience.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003154
|VIRIN:
|260416-O-UR003-2271
|Filename:
|DOD_111641559
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Stack House Bistro Opens on Fort Carson, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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