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    Army Contracting Command

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    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Maj. Thomas Groom 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officers representing Army Contracting Command compete in a high-intensity physical fitness challenge during the ACC Best Warrior Competition at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama, April 20, 2026. The multi-day event tests the physical and mental resilience of Soldiers through a series of tasks, including land navigation, weapons qualification, and a grueling road march, to determine who will represent the command at the next level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003153
    VIRIN: 260327-A-VY407-6649
    Filename: DOD_111641553
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Army Contracting Command, by MAJ Thomas Groom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #BestWarrior
    ArmyContractingCommand
    StrongSergeants
    Beallyoucanbe
    Wineveryday

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