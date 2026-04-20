video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officers representing Army Contracting Command compete in a high-intensity physical fitness challenge during the ACC Best Warrior Competition at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama, April 20, 2026. The multi-day event tests the physical and mental resilience of Soldiers through a series of tasks, including land navigation, weapons qualification, and a grueling road march, to determine who will represent the command at the next level.