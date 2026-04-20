U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officers representing Army Contracting Command compete in a high-intensity physical fitness challenge during the ACC Best Warrior Competition at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama, April 20, 2026. The multi-day event tests the physical and mental resilience of Soldiers through a series of tasks, including land navigation, weapons qualification, and a grueling road march, to determine who will represent the command at the next level.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003153
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-VY407-6649
|Filename:
|DOD_111641553
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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ACC Soldiers Push Limits During Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan
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