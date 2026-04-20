ACC Soldiers Push Limits During Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan

FORT MCCLELLAN, Ala. — For five days in the relentless Alabama heat, soldiers from across the Army Contracting Command enterprise were pushed to their physical and mental limits.

The ACC Best Warrior Competition, held March 23-27, brought together competitors from every brigade in the command. The event served as a rigorous validation of the “Strong Sergeants, Strong Soldiers, Strong Squads” initiative, proving that the Army’s acquisition experts are as capable in the field as they are in the office.

The schedule tested competitors on a wide range of military skills, beginning with the Army Combat Fitness Test and moving quickly into high-stakes tactical scenarios. The competition included:

Day and night land navigation through the dense, humid terrain of Fort McClellan.

Weapons qualification and stress shoots, requiring precision under physical exhaustion.

Warrior tasks and battle drills, ranging from emergency medical care to radio communications.

A timed ruck march that challenged the endurance of every participant.

Beyond the physical trials, competitors appeared before formal boards presided over by the ACC command sergeant major. These boards tested their military bearing, knowledge of Army regulations and ability to lead under pressure.

The ACC Command Sgt. Maj. Rachel Y. Harris said this year’s cohort set a high bar for the rest of the enterprise.

“This year’s Best Warrior Competition has been one of the most impressive demonstrations of soldiering we’ve seen across the Army Contracting Command,” the CSM said. “Every competitor stepped into the arena embodying what it truly means to be a Strong Sergeant, Strong Soldier — disciplined, resilient, and grounded in a soldier‑first mindset. Their performance reflects the standard of excellence we expect across ACC, and we could not be prouder of the professionalism and grit shown throughout the week.”

When the dust settled, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Garcia, assigned to the 419th Contracting Support Brigade under the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, was officially named Best Warrior.

The victory for Garcia follows months of preparation. He previously earned top honors during the 419th CSB’s brigade-level competition in February at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, before advancing to represent his unit at the command level. He will now move on to represent ACC at the Army Materiel Command’s Best Warrior Competition later this year.

At the awards ceremony, Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, commanding general of ACC, challenged the competitors to read Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena.” Lowrey noted that the passage embodied their week of hard work, and the grit required to compete, urging the soldiers to continue to strive toward that standard of excellence in their careers.