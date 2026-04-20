Norfolk, Va. (April 16, 2026) - A command video from Military Sealift Command highlighting its global logistics mission and support to the U.S. Navy. The video emphasizes MSC’s various types of personnel and their roles within the organization. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003118
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-TF680-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111640726
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSC Command Video 2026, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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