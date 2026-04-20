MSC Command Video 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norfolk, Va. (April 16, 2026) - A command video from Military Sealift Command highlighting its global logistics mission and support to the U.S. Navy. The video emphasizes MSC’s various types of personnel and their roles within the organization. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)