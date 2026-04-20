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    MSC Command Video 2026

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (April 16, 2026) - A command video from Military Sealift Command highlighting its global logistics mission and support to the U.S. Navy. The video emphasizes MSC’s various types of personnel and their roles within the organization. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003118
    VIRIN: 260416-N-TF680-1002
    Filename: DOD_111640726
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSC Command Video 2026, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MSC, We Deliver, Command Video

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