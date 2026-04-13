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    Japan Day 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Service members, families and members of the local community attend Japan Day, April 11 2026 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The event featured cultural performances and interactive activities that celebrated the heritage of the host nation and reinforced the partnership between Misawa Air Base and the Japanese community.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003093
    VIRIN: 260411-F-YR448-6523
    Filename: DOD_111640340
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Day 2026, by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35FW
    35 FSS
    japan
    Misawa Air Base

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