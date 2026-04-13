Japan Day 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003093" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members, families and members of the local community attend Japan Day, April 11 2026 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The event featured cultural performances and interactive activities that celebrated the heritage of the host nation and reinforced the partnership between Misawa Air Base and the Japanese community.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed.)