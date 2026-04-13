Japan Day 2026

Service members, families and members of the local community attend Japan Day, April 11 2026 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The event featured cultural performances and interactive activities that celebrated the heritage of the host nation and reinforced the partnership between Misawa Air Base and the Japanese community.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed.)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003093
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-YR448-6523
|Filename:
|DOD_111640340
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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