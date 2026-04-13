35 FS generates sorties during Freedom Flag 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003092" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, take off during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2026. FF 26-1 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)