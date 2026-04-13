U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, take off during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2026. FF 26-1 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003092
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-JD534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640338
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 35 FS generates sorties during Freedom Flag 26-1, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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