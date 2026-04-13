U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets and Republic of Korea air force KF-15 Slam Eagles and KF-16 Fighting Falcons, generate sorties for nighttime operations during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2026. FF 26-1 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003091
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-JD534-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111640333
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Freedom Flag 26-1: U.S. Forces & ROKAF demonstrate Interoperability through Night Flight Ops, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.