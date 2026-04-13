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    Freedom Flag 26-1: U.S. Forces & ROKAF demonstrate Interoperability through Night Flight Ops

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets and Republic of Korea air force KF-15 Slam Eagles and KF-16 Fighting Falcons, generate sorties for nighttime operations during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2026. FF 26-1 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003091
    VIRIN: 260415-F-JD534-1002
    Filename: DOD_111640333
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Freedom Flag 26-1: U.S. Forces & ROKAF demonstrate Interoperability through Night Flight Ops, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Gwangju Air Base
    7 AF
    Freedom Flag 26-1
    FF26-1

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