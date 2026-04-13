The History of the 35th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Koby Mitchell, 35th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, narrates a historical video highlighting the legacy of the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2026. The video traces the wing’s history from World War II to present day, emphasizing its role in advancing airpower, shaping the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses mission, and transitioning to fifth-generation capabilities with the arrival of the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II in support of peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 00:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003085
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640230
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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