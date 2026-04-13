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    The History of the 35th Fighter Wing

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Koby Mitchell, 35th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, narrates a historical video highlighting the legacy of the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2026. The video traces the wing’s history from World War II to present day, emphasizing its role in advancing airpower, shaping the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses mission, and transitioning to fifth-generation capabilities with the arrival of the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II in support of peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 00:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003085
    VIRIN: 260414-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111640230
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, The History of the 35th Fighter Wing, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Figther Wing
    F-35 A Lighting II
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    13th Fighter Squadron
    Misawa Air Base
    History & Heritage

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