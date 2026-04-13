U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003055
|VIRIN:
|260419-D-D0477-1244
|Filename:
|DOD_111639887
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|16
|High-Res. Downloads:
|16
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U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade
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