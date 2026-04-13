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    U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003055
    VIRIN: 260419-D-D0477-1244
    Filename: DOD_111639887
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

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