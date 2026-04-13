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    U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

    TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.

    Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

    After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody.

    American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance. Since the blockade’s commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:58
    Story ID: 563053
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1,856
    Downloads: 3

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    U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

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