The Utah Army National Guard officially activated the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment during a ceremony held April 18, 2026, marking a historic milestone for the state and formally ushering in its first traditional light infantry battalion in more than a century. The activation represents a deliberate transformation of Utah’s force structure and the culmination of years of planning to restore an infantry capability to the state’s National Guard. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003011
|VIRIN:
|260418-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111638909
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SM Vertical Reel- Utah welcomes first light infantry unit in over a century, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.