SM Vertical Reel- Utah welcomes first light infantry unit in over a century

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003011" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Utah Army National Guard officially activated the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment during a ceremony held April 18, 2026, marking a historic milestone for the state and formally ushering in its first traditional light infantry battalion in more than a century. The activation represents a deliberate transformation of Utah’s force structure and the culmination of years of planning to restore an infantry capability to the state’s National Guard. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)