(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, delivers remarks during the Blue Ridge Honor Flight ceremony in Washington, D.C., recognizing the service and sacrifice of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam veterans, and Gold Star families, at the World War II Memorial, April 18, 2026. The ceremony also included a wreath-laying portion, reinforcing that freedom carries a cost—paid by those who served and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003007
    VIRIN: 260418-F-PL327-8318
    Filename: DOD_111638861
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star families
    D.C. National Guard
    DCSafe, jtfdc
    Blue Ridge Honor Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video