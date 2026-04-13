DCNG Commanding General Supports Blue Ridge Honor Flight at WWII Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003007" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, delivers remarks during the Blue Ridge Honor Flight ceremony in Washington, D.C., recognizing the service and sacrifice of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam veterans, and Gold Star families, at the World War II Memorial, April 18, 2026. The ceremony also included a wreath-laying portion, reinforcing that freedom carries a cost—paid by those who served and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)