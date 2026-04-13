WATCH: @ASACivilWorks Adam Telle speaking with @RepMichaelCloud during Thursday's Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Subcommittee on the importance of MAINTAINING and STRENGTHENING our Nation's tremendous competitive advantage in ENERGY DOMINANCE.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002973
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-RP542-8927
|Filename:
|DOD_111637534
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers testify before the House Appropriations Committee, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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