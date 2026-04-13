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    Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers testify before the House Appropriations Committee

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    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    WATCH: @ASACivilWorks Adam Telle speaking with @RepMichaelCloud during Thursday's Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Subcommittee on the importance of MAINTAINING and STRENGTHENING our Nation's tremendous competitive advantage in ENERGY DOMINANCE.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002973
    VIRIN: 260417-D-RP542-8927
    Filename: DOD_111637534
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    Galveston district
    Civil Works
    HQUSACE
    Southwestern Division

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