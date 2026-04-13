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    The Stack House Bistro - How To

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    FORT CARSON, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Learn how to navigate The Stack House Bistro in this step by step video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002935
    VIRIN: 260417-O-EV815-3445
    Filename: DOD_111636582
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT CARSON, US

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    This work, The Stack House Bistro - How To, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Carson
    Army food

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