The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of April 13-17, 2026, includes the U.S. Navy medical team that recovered Artemis II, a U.S. Army Captain’s unconventional journey to becoming a dentist, and a first-of-its-kind spinal surgery at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002920
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-D0232-9649
|Filename:
|DOD_111636222
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - April 16, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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